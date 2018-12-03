Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 passing yards
Brady completed 24 of 32 pass attempts for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
Brady completed 75 percent of his passes and connected with nine different receivers while averaging a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon to go ahead in the third quarter, but he nearly helped Minnesota back into the game by throwing an interception on the next drive. Brady could've enjoyed a better day, but the Patriots chose to hand off to James Develin for a pair of short touchdowns, rather than attack via the pass. The veteran now has just four touchdown passes over the last five games and has seen his fantasy stock take a hit due to his team's propensity for running the ball in the red zone. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...