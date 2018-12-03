Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 passing yards

Brady completed 24 of 32 pass attempts for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.

Brady completed 75 percent of his passes and connected with nine different receivers while averaging a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon to go ahead in the third quarter, but he nearly helped Minnesota back into the game by throwing an interception on the next drive. Brady could've enjoyed a better day, but the Patriots chose to hand off to James Develin for a pair of short touchdowns, rather than attack via the pass. The veteran now has just four touchdown passes over the last five games and has seen his fantasy stock take a hit due to his team's propensity for running the ball in the red zone. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Dolphins.