Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 yards in comfortable win
Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.
Brady threw a 25-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett in the first quarter and added a three-yard touchdown to Julian Edelman -- who later left the game with a chest injury -- in the second quarter. The quarterback was removed from the game with his team leading 30-7 in the fourth quarter but had to be reinserted after rookie Jarrett Stidham promptly threw a pick-six. A lack of weapons would become a bit of a concern if Edelman needs to miss additional time in the wake of Antonio Brown's release, but Brady still is at the helm of a dominant New England club and should continue to post impressive numbers after tossing multiple touchdowns in every game so far this season. He'll travel to Buffalo for another AFC East matchup Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...