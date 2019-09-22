Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 yards in comfortable win

Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Brady threw a 25-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett in the first quarter and added a three-yard touchdown to Julian Edelman -- who later left the game with a chest injury -- in the second quarter. The quarterback was removed from the game with his team leading 30-7 in the fourth quarter but had to be reinserted after rookie Jarrett Stidham promptly threw a pick-six. A lack of weapons would become a bit of a concern if Edelman needs to miss additional time in the wake of Antonio Brown's release, but Brady still is at the helm of a dominant New England club and should continue to post impressive numbers after tossing multiple touchdowns in every game so far this season. He'll travel to Buffalo for another AFC East matchup Week 4.