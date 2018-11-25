Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 3,000 yards again

Brady (knee/illness) completed 20 of 31 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

Brady benefited from the return of Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle). He hit the tight end for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a 21-yard score to Julian Edelman in the third. With this effort, Brady topped 3,000 passing yards for the 16th time in the past 17 seasons. He will bring a 19:7 touchdown to interception ratio into New England's Week 13 home meeting with the Vikings.