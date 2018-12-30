Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses four TDs to secure bye
Brady completed 24 of 33 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets. He finishes the regular season with 4,355 yards and a 29:11 touchdown to interception ratio.
Brady's team was in control throughout in a game they needed to win to secure a first-round bye. He comes up short of the 30-touchdown mark for just the third time in the past nine seasons, but fantasy owners who invested in Brady on draft day largely got what they were expecting from him. Owners in dynasty formats should start lining up alternatives for the 41-year-old, though, as Father Time could lend a critical blow at any moment.
