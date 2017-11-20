Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses three scores in second straight
Brady completed 30 of 37 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders.
He threw for a score in each of the first three quarters with the final blow being a 64-yard bomb to Brandin Cooks. The duo also connected on a 52-yarder in the second quarter, and Brady had little trouble dicing up the Raiders' defense during any other part of the day. The former Wolverine has another plus matchup at home against the Dolphins in Week 12.
