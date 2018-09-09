Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses three touchdowns
Brady completed 26 of 39 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
How would Brady fare without his go-to receiver, Julian Edelman, to start the season? Just fine, it seems. Twenty-five of his 39 attempts went to tight ends or running backs and he connected with two of his favorites, Rob Gronkowski and James White, in the endzone. Perhaps more importantly, Phillip Dorsett showed some ability to fill in for Edelman as the latter serves his suspension. A tough matchup looms against the Jaguars next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...