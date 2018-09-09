Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses three touchdowns

Brady completed 26 of 39 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

How would Brady fare without his go-to receiver, Julian Edelman, to start the season? Just fine, it seems. Twenty-five of his 39 attempts went to tight ends or running backs and he connected with two of his favorites, Rob Gronkowski and James White, in the endzone. Perhaps more importantly, Phillip Dorsett showed some ability to fill in for Edelman as the latter serves his suspension. A tough matchup looms against the Jaguars next week.