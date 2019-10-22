Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses touchdown in win
Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Brady routinely carved the Jets apart underneath early on, setting the stage for his 26-yard touchdown over the top to Phillip Dorsett to end the first quarter. With the Patriots leading 24-0 shortly thereafter, Brady was mostly asked to manage the game from then on. Although he'll be disappointed that his lone interception came after being hit while throwing -- now giving him four straight games with a pick -- it was otherwise an easygoing outing for the 42-year-old, who was not sacked Monday. Next up for Brady and the Patriots offense is a matchup against the Browns' bottom-half defense.
