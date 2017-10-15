Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two scores in divisional win

Brady completed 20 of 38 passes for 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Brady spent most of the first half looking out of sorts, but he was able to engineer a scoring drive to tie the game 14-14 with a two-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski just 12 seconds before halftime. He added a 33-yard score to the talented tight end on the first drive of the second half and was able to hang on from there to earn his team sole possession of first place in the AFC East. This was only Brady's second game under 300 yards through six weeks.