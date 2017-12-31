Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two scores

Brady completed 18 of 37 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.

Brady put New England up by three scores late in the first half when he hit Dion Lewis out in the flat for a five-yard score. Brady has been, by his standards, a little quiet to end the season with just one game with a quarterback rating over 88 in his last five outings. He'll get his next look in the Divisional Round. In five games against teams that entered Week 17 in the AFC playoff picture - Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Kansas City - Brady owns a touchdown:interception ratio of just four:three. He'll have to improve on that if he is to lead New England to a repeat title.