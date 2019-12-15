Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two touchdowns in win

Brady completed 15 of 29 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.

Much has been made this season about Brady's lack of trust in his receivers, but the veteran passer sure continues to have faith in running back James White, who took a flip out into the flat for a 23-yard touchdown to cap New England's opening drive. With a suffocating defensive performance and strong ground game, Brady didn't have to do much else down the stretch. A nice, efficient performance was a welcomed sight, but Brady is still in the middle of arguably the biggest statistical rut of his career. He hasn't reached a 56% completion percentage in six of his last seven games, has been held under 200 yards in three of his last four games, and hasn't had a quarterback rating of 100 or above since Week 5. That streak may well extend Sunday against a Bills defense that held Brady to 150 yards, no touchdowns and a pick in Week 4.