Patriots' Tom Brady: Will appear on injury report

Brady is slated to appear on the Patriots' injury report following the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that Brady is set to meet with the team's medical staff Wednesday, after which the nature and extent of his injury should be known. While there's no reason to believe that Brady's availability for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars is in any peril, it nonetheless appears as though he's banged up at this point.