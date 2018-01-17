Patriots' Tom Brady: Will appear on this week's injury report
Brady (undisclosed) is slated to appear on the Patriots' injury report in advance of Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The report adds that Brady is slated to meet with the team's medical staff Wednesday. While there's no reason to believe that Brady's availability for Sunday's AFC championship game is in any peril, it's appears as though he's managing some sort of injury at this stage. Added clarity on that front should arrive upon the release of Wednesday's practice participation/injury report.
