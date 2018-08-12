Patriots' Tom Brady: Workload increases Sunday
Brady (back) increased his workload at Sunday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Brady missed the Patriots' exhibition opener Thursday with what was termed a sore back, which may have been a smoke screen for the veteran quarterback. There's not much reason for the team to press its luck with the 41-year-old, but the mere fact he participated in team drills Sunday bodes well for him being available Thursday in a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Sits out preseason opener with sore back•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Back on practice field•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to participate in mandatory minicamp•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Says he plans to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...