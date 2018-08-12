Patriots' Tom Brady: Workload increases Sunday

Brady (back) increased his workload at Sunday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brady missed the Patriots' exhibition opener Thursday with what was termed a sore back, which may have been a smoke screen for the veteran quarterback. There's not much reason for the team to press its luck with the 41-year-old, but the mere fact he participated in team drills Sunday bodes well for him being available Thursday in a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.

