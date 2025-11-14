Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Jets on Thursday.
DeVito has yet to appear in a regular-season game as New England's emergency QB3 behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs. DeVito is restricted from playing Thursday unless both Maye and Dobbs were to be removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
