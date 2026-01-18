default-cbs-image
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but operating as New England's third quarterback in Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Texans.

DeVito will continue serving as the emergency No. 3 QB for the Patriots' second playoff matchup. He'll only be able to enter Sunday's game if both starter Drake Maye and backup Josh Dobbs are forced out.

