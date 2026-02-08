DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback for Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday.

As he's done for the whole 2025 season, DeVito will be the emergency QB3 behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs. That means DeVito is prohibited from playing Sunday unless both Maye and Dobbs were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.