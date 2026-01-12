default-cbs-image
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but serving as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback in Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Chargers.

DeVito will be operating in his familiar role as the team's No. 3 option at QB as the postseason gets underway. The quarterback will only be able to enter the game if both starter Drake Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs are forced out of the contest versus Los Angeles.

