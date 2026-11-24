Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that DeVito is the team's starting quarterback, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. "We're excited about that. He had a good preseason and Tommy's improved," Vrabel said of DeVito.

With Drake Maye (fibula) hurt early in Week 10 against Detroit, DeVito stepped in at quarterback but managed to complete just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 19 yards on four carries. The 28-year-old does have some starting experience -- he helmed the Giants' offense for eight starts between 2023 and 2024 -- but didn't play at all in 2025. For now, the Patriots are at least communicating that they'll stand pat and not look for help at quarterback outside the organization. However, the team is barely hanging on in the AFC playoff race with a 5-5 record, and with only rookie Behren Morton on the active roster as a healthy option to DeVito, the team may still look elsewhere if DeVito is unable to show better production moving forward.