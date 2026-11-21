Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that DeVito will start in Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29, Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Drake Maye was diagnosed with a fractured right fibula, which he sustained in the first quarter of the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions in Week 10 in Munich. DeVito filled in for the rest of that contest and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception while turning four carries into 19 yards. It appears he will be New England's starter coming out of the bye, with rookie seventh-rounder Behren Morton operating as the backup. However, there's been speculation that the Patriots could consider Daniel Jones, who was released by the Colts on Friday, as another option. Jones is available on waivers until 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, after which the veteran signal caller would be a free agent if he goes unclaimed.