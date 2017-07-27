Patriots' Tony Washington: Signs with New England
Washington signed with the Patriots on Thursday, Erik Scalavino of the team's official site reports.
Washington spent the last two seasons on the Jacksonville roster in a reserve role. The 26-year-old receiver has only played in one NFL game, where he recorded one reception for nine yards.
