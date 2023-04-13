McSorley signed with the Patriots on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McSorely spent last season in Arizona and will now join New England for the 2023 campaign, where he will likely serve as the third-stringer behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in six games with the Cardinals last year (including one start), completing 45 of his 83 pass attempts for 412 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions while also adding 61 yards on 15 rushes.
