The Patriots signed Williams a Wednesday.
Williams spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bengals and will now join the Patriots. He did record a single offensive touch during the 2024 campaign as he played almost exclusively on special teams and will likely have a similar role with New England should he make their final roster.
