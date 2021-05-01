The Patriots selected Nixon in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

New England finally addresses receiver, waiting until its final selection to grab one. Nixon comes to the NFL from UCF by way of Ole Miss and will be 23 as a rookie. He checks in at 6-foot and 187 pounds but was efficient and productive at UCF. His best season came in 2019 with 49 catches for 830 yards and seven scores on 94 targets. A shoulder injury as a senior season prevented him from having a fully healthy end to his career. He's a crafty route runner with good hands that could have down the road.