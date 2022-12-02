Brown (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Brown was forced to come off the bench in the Patriots' Week 11 matchup against Jets due to the same illness. The left tackle managed to play in Week 12 and he'll once again suit up. Expect the Patriots to rely on Conor McDermott or Yodny Cajuste (calf) if Brown is forced to sit.
