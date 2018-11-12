Brown (back) is "just fine" despite having been forced to exit Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Brown was questionable to enter the Week 10 tilt due to a lingering illness, and ultimately exited the contest due to an undisclosed back injury. The starting offensive lineman will benefit from a bye week to get healthy, and attempt to return in time for New England's game against the Jets in Week 12.