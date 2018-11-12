Patriots' Trent Brown: Avoids serious injury
Brown (back) is "just fine" despite having been forced to exit Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Brown was questionable to enter the Week 10 tilt due to a lingering illness, and ultimately exited the contest due to an undisclosed back injury. The starting offensive lineman will benefit from a bye week to get healthy, and attempt to return in time for New England's game against the Jets in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...