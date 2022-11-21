site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-trent-brown-dealing-with-illness | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Trent Brown: Dealing with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown didn't start Sunday's game against the Jets due to an illness, Mark Daniels of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown played off the bench during Sunday's matchup, but he was unable to start due to his illness. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact him for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read