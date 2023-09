Brown signed a new contract with New England on Tuesday worth $2 million more in incentives for 2023, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The left tackle can now earn up to $13 million this season, per Schefter. Brown started the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Eagles but suffered a concussion that forced him to miss Week 2. The ninth-year pro is questionable for the 0-2 Pats as they look ahead to a Week 3 matchup with the Jets.