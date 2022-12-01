The Patriots added Brown to their injury report for Thursday's game against the Bills, with the offensive tackle now being listed as questionable for the contest with an illness.

Brown will presumably spend most of the day resting up from the illness with the hope of showing enough improvement to play later Thursday. An official call on Brown's status will be made when New England releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Brown isn't available, the Patriots would likely turn to Yodny Cajuste (calf) or Conor McDermott to start at left tackle.