Brown plans to sign a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Brown's deal will include $36.75 million guaranteed. That's quite a hefty sum for a player who effectively established his market value with a single strong season at left tackle for the Patriots. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder, who was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft, will now be counted on to help protect QB Derek Carr, who now has star wideout Antonio Brown to throw to.

