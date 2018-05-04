Brown is in the mix for the starting left tackle job in New England, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown (6-foot-8, 355 pounds) was acquired by the 49ers on draft day in order to shore up an offensive line that lost Nate Solder (Giants) in free agency. Brown appears to be the clear favorite to win the left tackle job given the lack of competition he faces, though he could also be inserted at right tackle if necessary. Bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, Brown has had no reported setbacks in his recovery and should be fully ready to play when training camp rolls around.