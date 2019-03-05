Patriots' Trent Brown: Not getting tagged
Brown is not receiving a franchise tag from the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Traded from San Francisco to New England during last year's draft, Brown was a 19-game starter (including playoffs) at left tackle for the Patriots. He technically can still re-sign with New England, but it seems the 25-year-old may have priced himself out of the team's range.
