Brown (illness) is not listed on the Patriots' estimated injury report for Monday.
Brown dealt with an illness Sunday that caused him to come off the bench rather than function in his usual starting role. However, he appears to be feeling better since he's not on New England's initial injury report, which is a projection since the team didn't actually practice. The Patriots have a short turnaround this week with a Thanksgiving game against Minnesota, but it looks like Brown should be able to return as a starter for the contest.