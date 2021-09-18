site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Trent Brown: Officially questionable
The Patriots have listed Brown (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Brown has been day-to-day since injuring his calf in the Patriots' season-opening loss to Miami. It looks like the veteran qualifies as a true game-time decision in Week 2.
