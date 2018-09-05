Patriots' Trent Brown: Plans to play Sunday
Brown (undisclosed) will return to practice Wednesday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against Houston, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Brown left both Sunday's and Tuesday's practices early for undisclosed reasons. Despite the illusion of uncertainty, New England remained headstrong that Brown will play in the regular season opener. It's unclear as to whether or not Brown is nursing some sort of small-scaled injury at the moment. Either way, it looks like the reason concern is minimal.
