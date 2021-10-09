site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Trent Brown: Still sidelined Sunday
Brown (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Brown didn't practice this week and will be out for a fourth consecutive game. Justin Herron should start once again against Houston.
