Patriots' Trent Brown: Traded to New England
Brown (shoulder) was traded to the Patriots on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Patriots gave up a third-round pick (No. 95 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft to acquire Brown, and will also receive a fifth-rounder (No. 143) in return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. New England was in need of help along the offensive line with Nate Solder no longer around, and Brown provides them with a top-tier talent that should help fill the void. Recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, the offensive tackle passed a physical before being traded and appears on track in his recovery.
