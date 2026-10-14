Henderson (ankle) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Henderson's absence hardly comes as a surprise after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the running back is likely to miss multiple weeks after sustaining a right high-ankle sprain during this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. Head coach Mike Vrabel has yet to provide an updated timeline for Henderson's return, but the 23-year-old is expected to be officially ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Jets following Friday's practice.