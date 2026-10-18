Henderson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Henderson emerged from a Week 5 win versus the Raiders with an apparent right high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a multi-week recovery. For this particular injury, though, he was able to log three consecutive limited practices this week, receive a questionable designation and then tell Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald on Friday that he's "hoping to play." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported Sunday morning that Henderson is likely to suit up, which now has been confirmed. Even though he's active, the Patriots could lean more on Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner as the healthier options out of the backfield, but Henderson nonetheless has averaged 11 touches per game in his four appearances this season.