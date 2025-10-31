With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Henderson is in line to serve as the Patriots' lead back this weekend, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site.

Henderson broke out for a career-high 75 rushing yards on 10 carries in last week's win over the Browns, a game in which Stevenson logged 14 carries and a catch on two targets. In Stevenson's absence, Henderson is poised to see an uptick in touches versus Atlanta, a context that provides a boost to the 2025 second-rounder's fantasy lineup appeal in Week 9. For now, Terrell Jennings is the only other healthy running back on New England's active roster, but D'Ernest Johnson, Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker are candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad.