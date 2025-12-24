default-cbs-image
Henderson (concussion) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Henderson is in the NFL's concussion protocol, so it's not surprising that the running back sported a red (non-contact) jersey at Wednesday's practice. The Patriots' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal Henderson's official participation level in the session.

