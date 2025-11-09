Henderson rushed 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns while also bringing in his sole target for three yards in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Henderson's career-best rushing yardage total was largely the result of 55- and 69-yard touchdown runs in the second half, plays on which the rookie's signature speed was on full display. Henderson filled the clear lead-back role in the road victory, as backfield mate Terrell Jennings exited the contest with a knee injury. Given his performance Sunday and the short turnaround for a Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Jets, it appears Henderson will continue enjoying virtually full control of the backfield for that divisional contest.