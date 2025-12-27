Henderson has cleared concussion protocol and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henderson was initially listed as questionable for the contest after logging a full practice Friday. However, now that he's advanced through the NFL's concussion protocol, Henderson will be available to combine with fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson in a game in which the Patriots' WR corps will be missing both Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen), who landed on IR on Saturday. In that context, Henderson figures to see enough touches to make a mark for fantasy managers in Week 17 after having been limited to 14 snaps in last weekend's win over the Ravens before exiting to be evaluated for a concussion.