Henderson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, while Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is ruled out and Terrell Jennings (knee) listed as questionable.

Jennings actually took four carries before Henderson got his first touch in Sunday's 28-23 win over Tampa Bay, but Henderson rarely left the field after Jennings' early departure and eventually had two TD runs of more than 50 yards. It all sets up nicely for Henderson on Thursday, with potential to put up a strong fantasy score in a favorable matchup even if Jennings ends up playing and takes some of the power-rushing work.