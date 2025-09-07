Henderson rushed five times for 27 yards and brought in all six targets for 24 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.

The rookie second-round pick was given plenty of opportunity in his first NFL regular-season game, and even when game script turned somewhat away from the run, Henderson remained involved as a receiver on his way to a co-team-high reception total. Backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson only outpaced Henderson by two carries, which would appear to bode well for his prospects in a Week 2 road matchup next Sunday against what appears to be a porous Dolphins run defense.