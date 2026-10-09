Henderson would operate as the Patriots' RB1 if Rhamondre Stevenson (knee, questionable) is unable to play against the Raiders on Sunday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury, and while he expressed optimism on playing Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel was not quite ready to give the veteran running back the green light for Sunday's game, per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Stevenson's status for Week 5 will be worth a close watch, because if he's ruled out or is expected to operate under a snap count, then Henderson would be poised to take over as the Patriots' RB1 for at least one game. Henderson has a 38-141-1 rushing line through three games this season and has caught just one pass (on three targets) for six yards in that span.