Henderson (ankle) could return to practice Saturday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After missing recent practice time due to an ankle injury, Henderson appears to have at least a chance to get back on the field as New England begins a game-prep stretch ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against Seattle. The second-year running back would have to operate in at least a limited capacity over the coming days to have a realistic chance of playing in Week 1. If Henderson cannot play, then Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for a significant boost in workload, and Corey Kiner would also be in the mix for some backfield touches.