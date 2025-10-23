Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Henderson's reduced workload in the Patriots' Week 7 win over the Titans was "circumstantial," and the running back could see his snap count return to normal this Sunday against the Browns, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports. "Runners get into a rhythm," McDaniels said, acknowledging that starter Rhamondre Stevenson's hot start in Sunday's game contributed to him garnering a larger share of the rushing load.

After a promising preseason, Henderson looked well on his way to being a major factor out of the New England backfield right away, if not unseating Stevenson as the team's top option. Instead, the rookie second-round pick's role had remained relatively static through the first six weeks, with Henderson's snap share ranging between 30 and 50 percent while he produced a 41-148-1 rushing line and 16-99-0 receiving line over that stretch. He then saw his playing time plunge significantly in Week 7, with Henderson's nine snaps representing a season-low total. In addition to averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, Henderson has drawn criticism for his pass blocking, but McDaniels suggested that the Patriots aren't yet ready to limit the rookie's opportunities on a more permanent basis. That said, with Stevenson representing the Patriots' clear No. 1 option at the moment, Henderson will be difficult to deploy with much confidence in weekly fantasy lineups until his touch counts pick up.