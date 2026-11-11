Henderson (illness) didn't practice Wednesday and is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Henderson was one of three players listed as out for this weekend's contest, signaling that they are not in line to make the trip to Germany. With Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) not practicing Wednesday and reportedly on track to miss some time, it looks like Corey Kiner is trending toward leading New England's Week 10 backfield, with Lan Larison also in the mix and Terrell Jennings a potential practice squad elevation. New England has a bye in Week 11, so Nov. 29 against the Chargers is Henderson's soonest possible return date.