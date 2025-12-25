Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Estimated as limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (concussion protocol) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.
Henderson was also deemed limited Wednesday, which leaves the running back with one more opportunity to upgrade to a full practice listing before the Patriots' Week 17 injury designations are posted. If Henderson ends up being unavailable Sunday against the Jets due to the concussion he sustained this past weekend, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to see added backfield touches versus New York.
More News
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: At practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Ruled out against Ravens•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Questionable due to head injury•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Heads to locker room on SNF•