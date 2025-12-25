default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Henderson (concussion protocol) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

Henderson was also deemed limited Wednesday, which leaves the running back with one more opportunity to upgrade to a full practice listing before the Patriots' Week 17 injury designations are posted. If Henderson ends up being unavailable Sunday against the Jets due to the concussion he sustained this past weekend, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to see added backfield touches versus New York.

More News