Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Finds little running room in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.
The results were meager, but Henderson still out-gained Rhamondre Stevenson by 18 scrimmage yards, although he finished one rushing yard behind quarterback Drake Maye for the team lead. Henderson has yet to reach even 40 rushing yards or 60 scrimmage yards in a game this season, and the rookie will likely remain stuck in a timeshare with Stevenson heading into a Week 7 clash with the Titans.
